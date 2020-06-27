Blake Hinson Transfers from Ole Miss: 'Proud Not to Represent That Flag Anymore'

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Blake Hinson, a junior basketball player at the University of Mississippi, has transferred from the program because the official Mississippi state flag features a confederate symbol.

In an interview with Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Hinson explained his decision to transfer from Mississippi to Iowa State.

"To make a general statement, it was time to go and leave Ole Miss," he said. "I'm proud not to represent that flag anymore and to not be associated with anything representing the Confederacy."

