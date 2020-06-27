Von Miller Virtual Pass-Rush Summit Attended by Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos defends on the play against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Raiders 16-15. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller hosted his fourth annual pass-rush summit Thursday in a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller was joined by former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith, who works as a pass-rushing coach, for the nearly two-hour session.

Here's a look at some of the attendees, per NFL.com:

Smith provided a brief behind-the-scenes glimpse at the session:

The event benefited Miller's campaign to provide food to people struggling with hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per NFL.com. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus in April and described the experience to Kent Babb of the Washington Post after he recovered in May:

"Not being able to breathe. I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack—like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn't feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital.

"You can't really taste. You can't really smell. That in turn kind of messes with your appetite, so you're not really eating like you're supposed to. The first four, five days I was honestly nervous. I wouldn't say that I thought I was going to die or anything like that, but it did cross my mind a little bit."

Miller has established himself as perhaps he league's best edge-rusher since the Broncos selected him No. 2 overall in the 2011 draft. His 106 sacks since his rookie season are 10 more than any other player over that span, per Pro Football Reference.

His resume includes eight Pro Bowl appearances, seven All-Pro selections (three first team and four second team), the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and a championship from Super Bowl 50.    

