Dan Hooker Was Hesitant Fighting in US Amid COVID-19; Trusts UFC's Procedures

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 26: (L-R) Opponents Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker of New Zealand face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker said he's grown "confident" in the promotion's safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic after initially being "hesitant" to accept a fight in the United States.

Hooker, a New Zealand native, is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in the main event of the UFC on ESPN 12 card Saturday night. He discussed the situation with TMZ Sports ahead of the show, which will take place from UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas.

"I feel comfortable," he said. "I've been here for three days, and soon as we arrived we got tested. Getting tested again [Friday], we get temperature checks every morning, and they got security at every single door making sure that people can't come and go. I'm very confident in the precautions that the UFC has in place."

                 

