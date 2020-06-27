Ranking the Greatest WWE PPV Matches from 2020 Thus Far

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE pay-per-view has been largely hit-or-miss here in 2020, thanks to a variety of reasons, but there have still been a handful of extraordinary encounters that rank among the year's best to date.

Midway through a tumultuous year, WWE has produced championship classics, cinematic wonders and the always tricky 30-man clash for the coveted WrestleMania main event spot.

This list of Match of the Year candidates at the midway point of 2020 may be the most eclectic in company history, thanks to unforeseen circumstances and a level of creativity forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this, the most unprecedented six months in wrestling history, these are the PPV bouts that have set the bar for the remainder of the calendar.