Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike, Kristi Toliver Opt to Sit Out 2020 WNBA Season

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike and guard Kristi Toliver will not take part in the WNBA's 22-game season, which is scheduled to be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mechelle Voepel of ESPN.com, Toliver cited health reasons for her decision:

"Though I want very much to compete with my team, to be a leader and show up for them, I am not comfortable with the risk to my physical health—short term and long term—given the many unknowns of COVID-19 and the risk of injury. For me, the right decision under the circumstances is to opt out for the year."

Ogwumike, who also works for ESPN and serves as the vice president of WNBA's executive committee, mentioned injury concerns in a message on Twitter:

There are other WNBA players who have opted to sit out the 2020 campaign, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports, including Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, Mystics forward/center LaToya Sanders, Atlanta Dream guards Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery and Connecticut Sun forward/center Jonquel Jones.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Cited reasons include concerns about COVID-19 and participating in social justice efforts.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.