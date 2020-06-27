Travelers Championship 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson is two rounds away from becoming one of the few golfers to win a professional tournament in four consecutive decades.

To reach that rare achievement, the 50-year-old has to fend off two players ranked in the top 10 and a handful of names who surprised with their play over 36 holes.

With inclement weather expected Saturday afternoon, Mickelson will tee off at 9:15 a.m. ET alongside Mackenzie Hughes and Will Gordon.

All of Saturday's groups will be threesomes. Every tee time, except for the final one, will have groups starting at holes No. 1 and No. 10 in an attempt to beat the severe weather.

Travelers Championship Day 3 Information

TV: Golf Channel (8:50-10:50 a.m. ET)

Live Stream: CBSSports.com (10:50 a.m. ET-1:45 p.m. ET); Featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Notable Tee Times

8:31 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Patton Kizzire, Abraham Ancer

8:42 a.m. ET: Kevin Na, Sung Kang, Zach Johnson

8:53 a.m. ET: Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Kevin Streelman

9:04 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Brendan Steele

9:15 a.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Will Gordon, Mackenzie Hughes

Full list of tee times can be found on PGATour.com



Preview

Mickelson, whose first PGA Tour win occurred in 1991, comes into Saturday as the co-favorite to win the tournament, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

ESPN's Doug Kezirian pointed out Rory McIlroy also carries odds of +450 (bet $100 to win $450) to capture the Travelers.

Mickelson is coming off a historic 36-hole stretch, as he posted back-to-back scores of 64 or better in the opening two rounds for the first time in 624 PGA Tour appearances, per PGA Tour Communications.

The 50-year-old has 14 birdies and a single bogey from the second hole Friday on his tournament scorecard.

Mickelson trusted his own approach at TPC River Highlands, despite playing alongside long drivers McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, per Shawn McFarland of the Hartford Courant.

"I made some strides in the sense that I didn't try to go toe-to-toe with two of the longest guys in the game, Bryson [DeChambeau] and Rory [McIlroy]," Mickelson said. "I ended up hitting some 3-woods on some of those holes because it fit my game better, and fortunately I made a couple of birdies," Mickelson said. "Playing my game and the way the course set up for me was a challenge when you're playing with guys that hit it like that, but it allowed me to play some good golf."

The 36-hole leader will be the main focus of the final group since Gordon and Hughes have a single PGA Tour win between them.

Gordon surged into a tie for second place with an eight-under 62 Friday that featured six birdies on the back nine.

Hughes started with an opening-round 60 and remained at the top of the leaderboard, despite a pair of bogeys on the front nine.

If the Canadian recovers from poor holes in a similar fashion, he could have the steady hand required to take home the title.

McIlroy and Schauffele, who each produced 63-68 starts, should be in the mix for the lead from the second-to-last threesome to leave the first tee box.

DeChambeau also has to be considered as a potential third-round leader. He is lurking five shots back of Mickelson and restarted with a pair of top 10 finishes.

Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson and Zach Johnson are among the names to watch Saturday after all three improved by multiple strokes Friday.

