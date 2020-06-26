Ligero Reportedly Released by WWE After Assault, Harassment Allegations

Photo credit: WWE.com.

NXT UK Superstar Ligero reportedly has been released by WWE after being the subject of allegations via the #SpeakingOut movement.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Ligero's profile was removed from WWE.com on Friday, and a source later confirmed that he has been let go by the company.

Several female wrestlers from the United Kingdom wrestling scene have said that Ligero engaged in misconduct and abuse. Johnson noted that Violet O'Hara said Ligero "indecently assaulted" her when she allowed him to lay next to her in bed.

While Ligero has since deleted his Twitter account, he previously denied O'Hara's account while also admitting to some wrongdoing in other areas:

"The current story that has been released by Violet O'Hara/Claire-Michelle Oldfield is neither accurate nor true. This is a completely false allegation and whilst I've done other things in my life that I deeply regret, this isn't an accurate or truthful portrayal of events. This is something I strongly deny and is something I've been in the process of speaking to a legal team about."

Ligero is a masked character portrayed by 35-year-old England native Simon Musk. Ligero is an 18-year veteran of the wrestling business who worked for many different companies before signing with WWE, including Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan and Progress in Great Britain.

Ligero's first WWE appearance came in 2018 when he was part of a 16-man tournament to earn a shot at Pete Dunne's United Kingdom Championship. He became a regular part of NXT UK and wrestled on 205 Live as well.

Several other WWE Superstars were named in the #SpeakingOut movement with many of them residing on the NXT UK roster.

Ligero marks the second WWE release as a result of sexual assault allegations, as former 205 Live, NXT UK and NXT star Jack Gallagher was released last week.