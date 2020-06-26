Giants' Farhan Zaidi on Scottsdale Councilman's Mask Comments: 'F--k That Guy'

San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi didn't mince words Thursday when it came to his thoughts on Scottsdale, Arizona, city council member Guy Phillips.

In an interview with Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, Zaidi didn't hold back in his criticism of Phillips after the councilman's actions at an anti-mask rally Wednesday: "I mean f--k that guy. You can quote me on that. F--k that guy."

At the rally, Phillips wore a mask at first and then said, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe." Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called Phillips' actions "despicable," as he mimicked the final words of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on May 25 while in police custody when Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee pressed against the back of his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The Giants' spring training site is located in Scottsdale, and they are in the process of building a new $50.6 million complex that is expected to provide a major boost to the city's economy.

     

