Doug Williams Says Dwayne Haskins Has Best Arm Talent of Any QB in Last 2 Drafts

Washington senior vice president of player development and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Doug Williams heaped heavy praise on second-year signal-caller Dwayne Haskins this week.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan (h/t NBC Sports' Ethan Cadeaux), Williams waxed poetic about the former Ohio State quarterback's arm talent: "I don't care who came out this year, last year, there's not a quarterback that's come out in the last two years that has the ability—from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent—that Dwayne Haskins has."

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and the third quarterback off the board behind Kyler Murray (first overall to the Arizona Cardinals) and Daniel Jones (sixth overall to the New York Giants).

The 2020 NFL draft was a good one for quarterbacks as well, with three—Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert—going in the top five.

Haskins didn't begin his rookie season as the starter, but he took over in Week 9 and made seven starts before an ankle injury suffered in Week 15 cost him the final two games.

Although he started off slow, he started to come into his own late in the season and finished with a 2-5 record as a starter. He also completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Haskins threw two touchdowns with no interceptions in each of his final two starts, which allowed him to enter the offseason with momentum on his side.

Williams believes Haskins is ready to take the next step needed to be a quality starter in the NFL this season:

"Dwayne can throw with the best of them. Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that's what he has to do, and I think that's what he's doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game."

After head coach Jay Gruden was fired in the middle of last season, Ron Rivera was hired to assume the position this offseason. With Rivera in the fold and Bruce Allen out as president, there was some buzz regarding Washington potentially addressing the quarterback position.

There was some thought Washington would consider selecting Tagovailoa second overall, but it went with defensive end Chase Young instead. The team also resisted the urge to sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, who thrived in Carolina under Rivera.

The only significant move Washington made at quarterback was acquiring Kyle Allen from the Panthers, but it is pretty clear that he was brought in clearly to be Haskins' backup.

Haskins will have a major challenge on his hands in 2020 since the Redskins didn't do much to improve their offensive skill positions, but if he can grow alongside the likes of wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Derrius Guice, Washington has a good chance to improve upon last season's 3-13 record.