What Were Ric Flair's Greatest WWE Matches of All Time?

Credit: WWE.com

Ric Flair is revered for being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Wrestling longer than just about anyone in history, The Nature Boy has had excellent matches from his first to his last.

These bouts have varied from technical showcases to character pieces to blood baths, but the focus was Flair's resilience every time. He always refused to give in, which is why he is one of the greatest of all time.

His best opponents were the ones who pushed him to his limit. In an unforgettable trilogy, Ricky Steamboat forced Naitch to go the distance again and again. Vader and Terry Funk brutalized Flair, but he kept getting back up to fight more.

He needed to show he could last consistently with legends. Harley Race and Dusty Rhodes questioned if he could keep up, and Flair was ready constantly to steal the show with both of them.

He had to change his mindset over time and battled long and hard with the likes of Randy Savage, Mr. Perfect and Sting to help establish them in the industry.

After his recent return to WWE to put over Randy Orton as the "greatest wrestler ever," it is the right time to discuss his own legacy as one of the best to compete in the squared circle.

Flair might have spent much of his career outside of WWE, but with NWA and WCW also now under the company's umbrella, matches in those promotions have also been included here.