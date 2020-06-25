Knicks News: 2-Way G Jared Harper Claimed from Suns, Kadeem Allen Waived

Christian Inoferio/Getty Images

New York Knicks president Leon Rose has made his first official roster transaction since taking over the team's basketball operations in March.

Jared Harper, formerly of the Phoenix Suns, is now a Knick after New York claimed the two-way player off waivers, per an official team statement.

To make room for the 22-year-old guard, the Knicks waived guard Kadeem Allen:

Harper, who went undrafted, played only three games with the NBA's Suns. He starred for the G League's Northern Arizona Suns, however, posting 20.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. He started 33 of his 34 appearances while shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range.

The G League's Suns didn't fare well (8-34), but Harper showed enough potential to be considered for a full-time NBA roster spot down the road.

It appears the Knicks, who don't seem to have a long-term answer at point guard after shuffling multiple players at the position this year, will give him a chance to at least find a spot on the active roster.

Harper starred for Auburn, who went on a run to the Final Four as a No. 5 seed, upsetting top-seeded North Carolina along the way. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.8 assists during the 2018-19 season.

As for Allen, the 27-year-old played 29 games with the Knicks over two seasons, averaging 8.2 points and 3.3 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. The ex-Arizona Wildcat shot 42.3 percent from three-point range.

He spent his rookie season with the Boston Celtics in 2017-18. The C's waived him after the season, and the Knicks signed him as a free agent in July 2018.