Stephon Marbury Rips Knicks for Hiring William Wesley: 'World Wide Sucker'

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Stephon Marbury, a two-time All-Star and All-NBA team member who played five seasons with the New York Knicks during his 13-year NBA career, is not pleased that his ex-team hired William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley, whose official title is executive vice president-senior basketball adviser.

Marbury made his feeling clear in a pair of tweets and posted his thoughts on Instagram:

"Come on, man. Come on, man! At New York Knicks: Did you really just now bring Worldwide Sucker to the New York Knicks? And I ain't talking about the sucker we call a sucker like a sucker.

"Really, you brought this dude here? Why?

"I'm a real New York Knicks fan. I've been a New York Knicks fan since I was a spit.

"Come on [Knicks team owner James Dolan], man. You gotta be kidding me, man! You brought this dude here? Really? What's going on man? It's gotta be an explanation. Not him! Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring im to NYC, to New York? He don't got no credibility here. Nah."

Marbury, who grew up in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York and starred at Brooklyn's Abraham Lincoln High School, played for the Knicks from 2003 to 2008.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He led the team to one of its four postseason appearances in the last 19 seasons when the Knicks sneaked into the playoffs as a No. 7 seed in 2003-04.

The floor general posted 18.2 points and 7.0 assists per game in a Knicks uniform.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.