Stephon Marbury Rips Knicks for Hiring William Wesley: 'World Wide Sucker'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 26, 2020

New York Knicks forward David Lee (42) sets a pick as teammate Stephon Marbury (3) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Stephen Jackson (1) during second half basketball action Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2007 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks lost the game 108-82.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Former NBA point guard Stephon Marbury, a two-time All-Star and All-NBA team member who played five seasons with the New York Knicks during his 13-year NBA career, is not pleased that his ex-team hired William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley, whose official title is executive vice president-senior basketball adviser.

Marbury made his feeling clear in a pair of tweets and posted his thoughts on Instagram:

"Come on, man. Come on, man! At New York Knicks: Did you really just now bring Worldwide Sucker to the New York Knicks? And I ain't talking about the sucker we call a sucker like a sucker.

"Really, you brought this dude here? Why?

"I'm a real New York Knicks fan. I've been a New York Knicks fan since I was a spit.

"Come on [Knicks team owner James Dolan], man. You gotta be kidding me, man! You brought this dude here? Really? What's going on man? It's gotta be an explanation. Not him! Out of all people, you bring this dude here? You bring im to NYC, to New York? He don't got no credibility here. Nah."

Marbury, who grew up in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York and starred at Brooklyn's Abraham Lincoln High School, played for the Knicks from 2003 to 2008.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

He led the team to one of its four postseason appearances in the last 19 seasons when the Knicks sneaked into the playoffs as a No. 7 seed in 2003-04.

The floor general posted 18.2 points and 7.0 assists per game in a Knicks uniform.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Buddy Hield Has COVID-19

    Kings guard says he's 'good' after confirming he has the coronavirus (Sac Bee)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buddy Hield Has COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Modifies Dress Code for Season Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Modifies Dress Code for Season Restart

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BIG3 Planning Foundation to Help Retired NBA, WNBA Players with Social Justice

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    NBA legend announces his retirement after 22-year career: ‘I’m officially done’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vince Carter Officially Done

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report