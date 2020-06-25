EPL Winners and Losers After 2020 Premier League Results on June 25

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Hmm, did anything of major import happen during Premier League play on Thursday?

Surely there was something...

Oh, right, there was the small matter of Liverpool being crowned champions after Chelsea's 2-1 defeat of Manchester City, the Reds' first domestic league title since 1989-90 and their first in the Premier League era (which began in 1992-93).

There's a party happening right now in Liverpool, and it's 30 years in the making.

But there were other fixtures on Thursday, as well. Let's delve into the day's results, the updated table and the winners and losers from the final three games of Matchday 31.

Results

Arsenal def. Southampton, 2-0

Burnley def. Watford, 1-0

Chelsea def. Manchester City, 2-1

Table (Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 49, 86

2. Manchester City: 44, 63

3. Leicester City: 30, 55

4. Chelsea: 14, 54

5. Manchester United: 17, 49

6. Wolverhampton: 10, 49

7. Tottenham: 9, 45

8. Sheffield United: minus-1, 44

9. Arsenal: 2, 43

10. Crystal Palace: minus-8, 42

11. Burnley: minus-10, 42

12. Everton: minus-8, 41

13. Newcastle: minus-13, 39

14. Southampton: minus-16, 37

15. Brighton: minus-7, 33

16. Watford: minus-18, 28

17. West Ham: minus-19, 27

18. Bournemouth: minus-21, 27

19. Aston Villa: minus-23, 27

20. Norwich City: minus-31, 21

*All clubs have played 31 matches.

Winner: Liverpool

Duh.

There isn't much more to say than that. A memorable day in Liverpool, no doubt.

And frankly, what a dominant season. Liverpool have more wins (28) than four Premier League clubs have points with seven games left to play. They've lost just once. It's been a year for the ages.

Congratulations to the champs.

Winner: Chelsea's Champions League Hopes

Chelsea have some tough fixtures remaining, with Leicester and Liverpool still to come (though perhaps Liverpool won't provide as stiff a test as they might have before clinching the title). But getting past Manchester City was a huge hurdle to overcome in the quest to secure a Champions League spot next season.

The Blues are now firmly in fourth, five points clear of Manchester United and Wolves. And if Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban is upheld, Chelsea will be even safer, as finishing fifth would secure a berth in Europe's premier tournament.

Chelsea are hardly in the clear with seven matches remaining. A lot of teams are gunning for a spot in Europe. But Thursday's victory was a huge test that the Blues passed in impressive fashion.

Winner: Eddie Nketiah's Potential

The young Arsenal forward rewarded Mikel Arteta's decision to start him by scoring the game's first goal, even if it was on a pretty huge goalkeeping gaffe.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old has shown real promise with six goals in 11 starts this year between the Gunners and Leeds. With the futures of veteran forwards Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in question, it appears the Gunners have two solid and young options at the position in Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.

As the Gunners continue to be reshaped under Arteta, having those young players as insurance plans—or perhaps as future starters—is vitally important. Both have shown this season that the stage is not too big for them.

Loser: Teams Chasing Chelsea for a Top-4 Spot

Teams in the Champions League hunt would have circled today's matchup against Manchester City as a potential loss for Chelsea and a chance to make up some ground. So much for that.

And what a messy and muddled group it is. If Manchester City win their appeal, United and Wolves will still be in the running to catch Chelsea. But if City lose that appeal, teams as far down the table as ninth-placed Arsenal, trailing United by six points, are still in the hunt.

At the very least, the fight for a Europa League spot should be fierce. Chelsea's win on Thursday made getting a Champions League spot a much tougher fight for plenty of clubs.

Loser: Watford's Chances to Avoid Relegation

Watford currently sit one point clear of the bottom three, and a matchup against Burnley was certainly winnable. At the very least, getting a point was doable and would have helped the team's fight to stay in the Premier League.

But it wasn't to be.

"I feel it is a missed opportunity, but that is not to take anything away from Burnley. I thought they played well and saw the game out pretty effectively once they took the lead," Watford manager Nigel Pearson said after the loss, per Alex James of Lancs Live. "In the first half we spurned opportunities, and we made too many unforced errors."