Who Are the Best Feuds for AJ Styles as IC Champion on WWE SmackDown

Credit: WWE.com

AJ Styles is just...better on SmackDown.

The face of the blue brand since his arrival in 2016, short and uneventful stints on Raw have typically given way to huge bounceback runs on SmackDown that have culminated in sustained main event stretches.

Now the Intercontinental Champion after defeating Daniel Bryan in a legitimate classic, The Phenomenal One embarks on yet another journey to the top of Friday nights.

But what are the best rivalries for him now that he returns to a SmackDown plagued by some of its worst creative in recent memory? Is it a series of wars with Bryan? Might it be a rivalry renewed with Jeff Hardy? How about a star-making storyline with the criminally underrated Chad Gable?

The potential feuds are plentiful, but the best, most effective ones are these five.