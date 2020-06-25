WWE's Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Threatened to Kill Boyfriend Ryan Cabrera

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Alexa Bliss gestures in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE star Alexa Bliss addressed threats that where made against her boyfriend, singer Ryan Cabrera. 

Twitter user @JonathanPeak4 made reference to Bliss' previous relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Buddy Murphy and said they were "going to KILL" Cabrera while adding, "There's nothing you can do to stop me" (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

In a since-deleted message, Bliss indicated she reached out to the necessary parties to resolve the matter: "Excuse me, but this is 10000% a credible threat. Wouldn't we all agree? I've already screen capped & sent this & your same IG comment to those who will be handling this situation."

She followed up with another tweet saying she's taking care of the situation:

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in May 2019 that Bliss and Murphy, who had previously been engaged, were separated.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

TMZ reported in February that Bliss and Cabrera were dating.

The pair met in Los Angeles when SmackDown premiered on Fox in October.

Related

    Who Ya Got: Banks or Bayley?

    The Boss vs. Bayley Dos Straps. We debate which wrestler to take for the rest of their WWE career.

    Let us know who you're taking in the comments ⏬

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Who Ya Got: Banks or Bayley?

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Renee Young Has COVID-19

    WWE host announces she has the coronavirus: 'Wear your masks and wash your hands'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Renee Young Has COVID-19

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors:

    Latest on Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, More

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors:

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Pod 🎧

    @twojabronispod is joined by WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor to discuss Undertaker, Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre's current run as WWE Champion

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Pod 🎧

    Spotify
    via Spotify