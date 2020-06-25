WWE's Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Threatened to Kill Boyfriend Ryan Cabrera

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE star Alexa Bliss addressed threats that where made against her boyfriend, singer Ryan Cabrera.

Twitter user @JonathanPeak4 made reference to Bliss' previous relationship with fellow WWE wrestler Buddy Murphy and said they were "going to KILL" Cabrera while adding, "There's nothing you can do to stop me" (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton).

In a since-deleted message, Bliss indicated she reached out to the necessary parties to resolve the matter: "Excuse me, but this is 10000% a credible threat. Wouldn't we all agree? I've already screen capped & sent this & your same IG comment to those who will be handling this situation."

She followed up with another tweet saying she's taking care of the situation:

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in May 2019 that Bliss and Murphy, who had previously been engaged, were separated.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TMZ reported in February that Bliss and Cabrera were dating.

The pair met in Los Angeles when SmackDown premiered on Fox in October.