Twins' Miguel Sano Won't Face Charges for Alleged Dominican Republic Kidnapping

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano won't face charges in an alleged kidnapping in the Dominican Republic.

Per La Velle E. Neal III of the Star-Tribune, the Twins confirmed no charges were filed against Sano after a prosecutor heard evidence from the lawyer, Odalis Ramos, who accused Sano and three other people of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz last month.

In an interview with Dominican Republic newspaper El Nuevo Diario last week (via Neal), Sano said he was being blackmailed: "They are looking for money."

Sano also accused Sanchez de la Cruz of being involved in a sexual assault of his stepbrother and said Ramos offered to drop the case if he was given roughly $170,000.

According to Neal's report from last week, Ramos noted a hearing at the San Pedro prosecutor's office that was originally scheduled for June 16 was postponed until Thursday.