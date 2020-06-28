The NBA's Most Shocking 60-Win Seasons of All Time

5 of 6

Before the Suns ushered in the future of basketball, they had to navigate around an organizational crossroads. Ahead of the 2003-04 season, they gave Stephon Marbury a four-year extension that pushed his contract to six seasons and was then the richest deal ever given to an athlete in Arizona.

But Phoenix limped out to an 8-13 start, which cost Frank Johnson his head coaching gig. Mike D'Antoni took over, and the Suns got busy remaking the roster to fit his system. That meant brokering a blockbuster swap with the New York Knicks that shipped out Marbury and Anfernee Hardaway primarily for draft picks and financial relief. Phoenix, which hadn't won a playoff series since 2000, was prepared to play the long game.

"Are we probably going to take a little step backwards? Yeah, in the beginning," D'Antoni told reporters. "But with the cap room that we now have and with the draft picks we are going to have, along with the core of young players that will get a lot of playing time, we're excited about it."

The Suns finished that season just 29-53, but they put that newfound flexibility to use shortly thereafter. Free agency delivered both Steve Nash and Quentin Richardson, who bulked up a roster already featuring Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion and Joe Johnson. Oddsmakers were intrigued, but only enough to lay a 44.5 over/under for 2004-05.

When Phoenix won 24 of its first 27 contests, it was clear this squad was special. Behind Nash (the eventual MVP) and D'Antoni (the Coach of the Year), the Suns were so overpowering on offense—2.4 points per 100 possessions more than the second-ranked attack—that it hardly mattered they were only 17th on defense. They went an NBA-best 62-20, somehow even sneaking a six-game losing streak into the dog days of late January.

The good times rolled all the way to the Western Conference Finals, where Phoenix fell in five games to the eventual champion San Antonio Spurs.