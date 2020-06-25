Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, More

1 of 4

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats on Wednesday reported Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are placing travel restrictions on talent from other states with high COVID-19 rates. As a result, that could greatly affect both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, who have talent living in those states.

WWE's corporate offices are located in Connecticut, making it an even stickier situation for the promotion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported AEW feels as though it can get around any potential travel bans because of the level of their testing procedures before every show, though that is not a certainty.

When you take into consideration that multiple people within WWE have tested positive for COVID-19, including Renee Young—thus affecting husband and AEW world champion Jon Moxley's availability—one has to wonder how much longer the top two wrestling promotions in the industry can continue to produce shows in the manner they have since the shutdown in March.

Is it time to change things up and maybe even sit out for a while as the major sporting leagues have done? Perhaps one (or both) can go to a studio-based setting like the old Prime Time Wrestling shows, using a few guests each week to spice things up and advance storylines without risking exposure to the whole roster.

Whatever the case may be, the coronavirus has engulfed Florida, where WWE's Performance Center is located, resulting in record-high numbers on a seemingly daily basis. Producing shows from the state may not be feasible for much longer.