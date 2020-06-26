1 Player Each NFL Team Should Be Excited to See in 2020 Preseason

0 of 32

Let's be honest: NFL preseason wins and losses don't mean anything. What's important is how teams come together, players prove themselves and future stars emerge during the exhibition window.

Seeing a rookie first-rounder, prized free-agent addition or player who's returning from injury hit the preseason field for the first time can bring a jolt of energy.

Just think back to Daniel Jones' first touchdown pass in Week 1 of the New York Giants' 2019 preseason and what it seemed to symbolize for the franchise's future. These sorts of enthralling moments occur each and every preseason. Even if the 2020 preseason doesn't follow a traditional schedule—the Hall of Fame Game has already been canceled—there will still be plenty of players and moments worth getting excited about.

Here, we'll look at one player from each NFL team whom decision-makers and fans alike should be thrilled to see take the field this preseason.