Red Sox President: It's a 'Possibility' Fans Can Attend Games at Fenway Park

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 25, 2020

BOSTON, MA - MAY 29: A general view as the Dropkick Murphys perform during the Streaming Outta Fenway performance with no live audience as the Major League Baseball season is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Fenway Park on May 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy has not ruled out fans returning to Fenway Park this season. 

While speaking with reporters on a Wednesday evening conference call, Kennedy said opening up the stands is a "possibility," though it would have to remain in accordance with state and local social distancing guidances as the coronavirus continues to spread, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

