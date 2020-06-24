Red Sox President: It's a 'Possibility' Fans Can Attend Games at Fenway Park

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy has not ruled out fans returning to Fenway Park this season.

While speaking with reporters on a Wednesday evening conference call, Kennedy said opening up the stands is a "possibility," though it would have to remain in accordance with state and local social distancing guidances as the coronavirus continues to spread, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

