2020 NBA Draft: Predictions for Cassius Winston, Potential 2nd-Round Sleepers

For most teams, the first round of the NBA draft is about selecting the can't-miss prospects who have superstar potential and could be a fixture in their lineup for years to come. In the second round, they then try to find some hidden gems and sleeper prospects.

That's not to say that second-round selections won't go on to become top NBA players. There's a chance that those players were wrongfully overlooked and will make other teams sorry for not drafting them when they had the opportunity to do so.

Here are predictions for some second-round sleepers and where they could land in this year's NBA draft.

Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

One of the most experienced players in this year's draft class is point guard Cassius Winston, who spent four seasons at Michigan State. While that could aid him in having a smooth transition to the NBA, it could be part of the reason for him likely not getting drafted until the second round, as he'll already be 22 upon entering the league.

Winston was a strong player during his time with the Spartans, especially his last two seasons. In 2018-19, he averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 assists over 39 games. This past season, he averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and a career-high 1.2 steals in 30 games.

While Winston will likely be a second-round pick, it may not take long for him to come off the board after the opening round is complete. The Philadelphia 76ers (who own the Atlanta Hawks' second-round pick) could take Winston and give him a chance not only to join their guard rotation, but to also have success with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

"The 76ers need guard play and guards who can step in and play sooner rather than later," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote. "Winston is the perfect fit for them as a pick-and-roll guard who can create in the halfcourt as a passer, as well as play off the ball due to his ability to knock down shots."

After four years at Michigan State, Winston knows how to win. That would be a valuable trait in Philadelphia, as he could look to help it win an NBA title.

Prediction: Winston gets drafted by 76ers early in second round

Elijah Hughes, SF, Syracuse

Here's another experienced college player who should be taken with an early pick in the second round. Like Winston, Elijah Hughes will be a 22-year-old entering the NBA. But he showed steady improvement during his three seasons at Syracuse and could turn into a strong wing player at the next level.

In 32 games for the Orange this past season, Hughes set career highs in points (19), rebounds (4.9) and assists (3.4) per contest. He also shot 42.7 percent from the field and 81.3 percent at the free-throw line, both of which were also career highs.

"In a draft with so much uncertainty, Hughes is one of the safer picks," Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports recently wrote. "A few years down the road, fans could be looking back wondering why Hughes was picked so late in the draft."

It will work out well for one team, though, which could be the New York Knicks. Hughes is from Beacon, N.Y., and he stayed in state to attend Syracuse. It would be fitting for him to begin his NBA career with a Knicks team that is trying to get back on track after some recent struggles.

Hughes would provide New York with better depth on the wings, as his 3-and-D style could lead to him becoming a valuable bench player down the line.

Prediction: Hughes gets drafted by Knicks early in second round

Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

There are a lot of one-and-done players at Kentucky who decide to enter the NBA draft after only one season with the Wildcats. Ashton Hagans didn't do that, however, as he decided to return to school for a second season. And it may have been a good thing that he did.

Hagans improved his game during his sophomore season at Kentucky, averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 30 games, with each of those stats improving from his freshman campaign. He's also a strong free-throw shooter, as he shot 81 percent from the line this past season.

During a Bleacher Report AMA, Hagans revealed that Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is the former teammate he'd most like to reunite with in the NBA. That likely won't happen as Miami doesn't own a second-round selection, but that's not to say Hagans won't join another former Wildcat on his new team.

The Charlotte Hornets own the Boston Celtics' second-round pick, and while that will be a late selection, it would make sense for them to draft Hagans if he's available. Hagans has high upside and would add to Charlotte's guard depth, potentially as soon as next season.

The prediction here is that Hagans will get drafted by the Hornets, joining other former Kentucky standouts Malik Monk and PJ Washington.

Prediction: Hagans gets drafted by Hornets late in second round