Ashton Hagans Picks His NBA GOAT, Talks Kentucky Memories, More in B/R AMA

Silas Walker/Getty Images

As he continues his preparations for the 2020 NBA draft, Kentucky star Ashton Hagans sat down with Bleacher Report to answer fans' most pressing questions Monday.

Hagans spent two seasons with the Wildcats, averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Twice he was named to the SEC's All-Defensive team, and he was the conference's co-Defensive Player of the Year for 2018-19.

In addition to reflecting on his time in Lexington, Hagans weighed in with his opinion on the greatest player in NBA history during Monday's AMA session.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@StaySoCool: Who's the NBA GOAT?

I gotta go with LeBron. I just feel like Jordan had the scoring, the passion, but I feel like he had superior teammates.

@steve_perrault: Do you think you guys would have won the championship if the tourney wasn't cancelled?

No doubt. We were gonna win the SEC Tourney and the Championship.

@giveoutfacts: What's your favorite memory at Kentucky?

Bahamas trip during freshman year. Before the season, we played a few overseas teams and it was one of the best times of my life.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

When I got 6 or 7 steals against UNC. I also love playing against Georgia, my home state.

@gmoneythegoat: Favorite UK off the court moment?

We always went out to eat. I would say when we went to Cheesecake Factory and just chilled as a team.

@tripMcg: Who was your toughest opponent in the conference?

The Texas Tech game in their house was a good one.

@hagen93650352: What made you choose Kentucky?

I was committed to UGA, but I felt like Kentucky was the best situation for me to get to where I want to go.

@jmyankee25: Who was the most intense player in practice?

My freshman year, Keldon Johnson. This past year, at the beginning it was Kahlil Whitney.

@J_Dono_35: If you could reunite with any college teammate in the NBA who would it be?

Tyler Herro

@Leroy8Whaler: Who is your favorite UK basketball player ever?

John Wall

@AMcGee15: What is your all-time Kentucky starting 5?

Me, Tyler Herro, John Wall, Anthony Davis, PJ Washington

@VeteranMD: What former Cats have you been in contact with in the NBA?

I'm cool with a lot of them.

@rileyrhoades: Who do you model your game after?

I used to model it after Kemba, but I have a little bit of PatBev in there too - the talking on the court, the defense.

@thatguy827: What do you think is an underrated part of your game?

A lot of people don't see my jumper, but I feel like I have a jumper on me that people sleep on. Let 'em keep sleeping.

@alexshrader00: What is one piece of advice that your coaches told you that you will tell other people or young players?

Nothing is given, you always have to work for it. Let people know you're hungry and willing to fight for anything.

@MsilverSports: Growing up, who was your NBA idol?

D-Rose, but I was more of a football player starting off. I was always a Colts fan growing up. I played all over the place in football before I went to basketball.

@Jasper_Pail: Who are the top 3 point guards right now?

John Wall, Kyrie and Kemba Walker.

@AFinkelstein6: Would you rather win the 3-Point Contest or the Dunk Contest?

Dunk contest. I had bounce in high school, but I lost it going into college.

@l8m8rj8cks0n: What made you choose the number 0?

That was my high school number when no one could really guard me, that's how I felt.

@49ersGSW: What's your favorite video game?

Madden 2020. I like '20.

@CalebSmith30: What is your favorite basketball movie of all time?

Love & Basketball

@49ersGSW: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

CFA. I like the 12-piece nuggets. Nothing wrong with Popeyes though.

@spider_furkbush: Are there a lot of KFCs in Kentucky?

In Lexington, I didn't see that many, but I really don't know. I would think so.

@NicoMannion_GOAT: Favorite sneaker to ball in?

The Giannis 1s [Nike Zoom Freak 1]

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I gotta play Lil Baby. I gotta say Narcs by Lil Baby.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

Pass