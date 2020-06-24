Knicks' Leon Rose Says 'A Couple of Guys Stand Out' in 2020 NBA Draft Class

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Knicks president Leon Rose said "a couple of guys stand out" when discussing the 2020 NBA draft class on Wednesday.

"This draft, a couple of guys stand out, and after that, there's a lot of equality," Rose said on MSG Network, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Rose did not go into further detail on the top players in the class but did indicate there is more diversity of opinion than can be found in a typical draft. The Knicks will have the sixth-best odds to win the 2020 draft lottery.

LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman are widely considered the three best players in this class, though draft boards vary. Isaac Okoro, Deni Avdija and Obi Toppin are among the players who could also get long looks inside the top three.

The Knicks will be picking in the lottery for the fourth straight season. Their recent choices in the top 10 have been questionable at best, with Frank Ntilikina (2017) and Kevin Knox (2018) struggling to live up to their draft billing and RJ Barrett playing a clear step below Zion Williamson and Ja Morant among last year's top three.

Rose, a longtime player agent, took over the Knicks' front office in March. He is the latest in a long line of executives who have been tasked with rebuilding the franchise this century, none of whom have succeeded. High-profile figures like Hall of Famers Isiah Thomas and Phil Jackson have flamed out, as have quieter choices like Steve Mills, who was fired in February.