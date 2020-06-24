Nick Young Says 'I'm Ready' for Lakers Contract After Avery Bradley's Decision

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Since the Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a shooting guard before the 2019-20 NBA season resumes next month, Nick Young is offering to play for his former team.

On Tuesday, Avery Bradley told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he won't join the Lakers in Orlando, Florida, because of family concerns, prompting a two-word response from Young on Instagram:

Unfortunately for Swaggy P, the Lakers appear to be looking in a different direction to fill Bradley's roster spot. Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that JR Smith is a "leading candidate" to sign with Los Angeles.

If for some reason Smith and the Lakers can't work out an agreement, Young knows the organization as well as any available free agent. He played with them for four seasons from 2013 to '17.

Young averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game during the 2013-14 campaign and shot a 37.7 percent from three-point range in 220 games with Los Angeles.