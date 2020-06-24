Antonio Brown Rumors: Ravens Haven't Seriously Discussed Contract for WR

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly not discussed signing Antonio Brown recently despite rumors of interest in the free-agent wideout.

According to Josina Anderson, "Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.