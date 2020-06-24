Antonio Brown Rumors: Ravens Haven't Seriously Discussed Contract for WR

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown carries his helmet during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly not discussed signing Antonio Brown recently despite rumors of interest in the free-agent wideout.

According to Josina Anderson, "Brown has not been earnestly discussed (pending review of his case), nor has there been any recent talks internally."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How All 32 Teams Could Benefit from NFL's Plan to Change Stadium Capacity

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How All 32 Teams Could Benefit from NFL's Plan to Change Stadium Capacity

    John Breech
    via CBSSports.com

    Why the Seahawks Are a Better Fit for AB

    Ravens might be interested, but here's why Seattle makes more sense for the WR 📲

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    Why the Seahawks Are a Better Fit for AB

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Adams Has Issues with Gase

    Adam Gase is a ‘major factor’ why Jamal Adams wants a trade from Jets (NY Daily News)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Adams Has Issues with Gase

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Ravens Achieved Champion's Mentality Remotely

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    How the Ravens Achieved Champion's Mentality Remotely

    Jamison Hensley
    via ESPN.com