NBA Mock Draft 2020: Obi Toppin, Devin Vassell and Safest Prospects Available

The NBA draft isn't all about upside.

That might be the most popular fixation of the predraft process, but not every team values long-term potential over everything. Some are in the market for safety, meaning they're fine with a less than towering ceiling if the incoming prospect has a good chance of filling a rotation role.

After updating our mock first round, we'll spotlight three of the safest prospects in the top 10.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas Mavericks: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard II, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

24. Utah Jazz: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

28. Toronto Raptors: Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

A natural bucket-getter, Toppin has the tools to shred NBA nets right now. He may not be quite as dominant a force as he was in college, but as NBC Sports' Rob Dauster detailed, Toppin's versatility will make it easy for him to blend his talents with whichever roster he joins:

"The reason that Toppin's floor is so high is because of how well he fits as a role player at the next level. Anthony Grant's offense at Dayton was as close to a modern NBA scheme as you are going to find in the college game, and the reason he is able to play that way has everything to do with Toppin's skill set. At 6'9", he's an explosive leaper that is versatile offensively—he can hit a three, he can score off the bounce, he has a pretty good feel for the game, he's a capable and willing passer. He also has the size and physical tools where it is conceivable that he can play the four or the five in small-ball lineups."

Toppin, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year, will probably never have an NBA offense built around him the way Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball might. But the bust potential that's attached to Edwards or Ball is virtually non-existent with Toppin. He has a few worries—most related to defense—but nothing that should keep him off the floor.



Whether a complementary scorer with a starting five or a featured option off the bench, Toppin's scoring punch should be an asset already in 2020-21.

Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Defense can be one of the safest traits to target, since length, intangibles and instincts aren't going to disappear from a prospect's profile.

That's the start of the sales pitch with Vassell, who might be the best wing stopper in this class. He has the right balance of length and mobility to defend both guards and forwards. His rotations are always on time, and his non-stop hustle helps him wreak havoc in passing lanes or beat everyone to loose balls.

His growth on the other end, though, might be most responsible for his rise as a lottery prospect. No matter how effective on defense, stoppers can only be so helpful without developing some kind of offensive niche. Vassell already has grown as a three-point shooter (44 threes at a 41.5 percent clip this past season) and hinted at off-the-dribble scoring in his future, giving him the two-way appeal the best role players offer.

"In a weak draft, Vassell is considered a safe option," Christian Clark wrote for NOLA.com. "Rangy wing players who can contribute on both sides of the floor are in high demand. Vassell is capable of doing both."

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

If the greatest skill for an NBA player is the ability to elevate others around him, then we might be underselling Haliburton with the "safe" label.

He probably won't fit the traditional view of a star, since he lacks the athleticism and burst to consistently create his own shot off the dribble. But he'll do everything else that his team needs from him. He keeps the ball moving. He doesn't miss open teammates. He stretches out defenses as a spot-up sniper and muddles opposing offenses as a long, nimble presence in passing lanes.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor ranked Haliburton third overall on his big board. The subsequent write-up included phrases like "genius playmaker," "major building block" and "a coach's dream."

Haliburton boasts the do-it-all game of a glue guy. No matter where he lands, he'll help his NBA employer early and often.