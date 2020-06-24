Report: George Preston Marshall to Be Removed from Washington Ring of Fame

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 22: A Washington Redskins helmet is seen on the field before the game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at FedExField on December 22, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington will remove George Preston Marshall's name from its Ring of Fame, according to ESPN's John Keim

Marshall helped found the franchise, which started as the Boston Braves in 1932. He remained the owner until his death in 1969.

Under his watch, Washington was the last NFL team to integrate when it acquired Bobby Mitchell from the Cleveland Browns in 1962.

A monument to Marshall was also recently removed outside of the team's former home RFK Stadiuma decision made by Events DC, not the team.

Calls for Washington to formally distance itself from Marshall have been ongoing for years, but the widespread protests against systemic racism and social inequality across the country and the world have brought more attention to the cause.

The Minnesota Twins removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith because of his documented history of racist comments.

Washington's resistance to integration underscored Marshall's attitudes.

"We'll start signing Negroes when the Harlem Globetrotters start signing whites," he once said.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The Washington Post's William Gildea wrote Marshall finally added a Black player only after receiving significant criticism from Post sports editor Shirley Povich and a threat from the Kennedy administration that the team may not be able to use RFK Stadium.

The venue was on land leased to the franchise from the National Park Service, which meant Washington had to adhere to the government's anti-discrimination policy.

Washington announced on June 20 it plans to retire Mitchell's No. 49 jersey and name the lower level of FedExField after the Hall of Famer. Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith noted the lower level had previously been named in honor of Marshall.

Related

    Redskins to remove founding owner George Preston Marshall from Ring of Fame

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Redskins to remove founding owner George Preston Marshall from Ring of Fame

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Adrian Peterson hoping to play in the NFL for four more years

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Adrian Peterson hoping to play in the NFL for four more years

    NBC Sports Washington
    via NBC Sports Washington

    Big Ben Talks Past Addictions

    Steelers QB talked at Christian conference about how faith helped him with addictions to alcohol, pornography (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big Ben Talks Past Addictions

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    7 Young NFL Players in Danger of Flaming Out

    B/R ranks the budding stars who could turn into flops

    NFL logo
    NFL

    7 Young NFL Players in Danger of Flaming Out

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report