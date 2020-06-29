Riott Squad and Teams That Would Provide Boost to WWE Women's Tag Team Division

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

With champions Bayley and Sasha Banks appearing on every show and running roughshod over the competition, it can be argued that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship feels more important than ever, which is why it is so important to build up some credible challengers.

Both The IIconics and the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have fallen to Bayley and Banks recently, so there aren't any immediate threats to their reign. That could change in fairly short order if WWE commits to taking Superstars who aren't necessarily doing anything and turns them into tag teams.

Here are three potential teams that could pose a challenge to the titleholders and add some much-needed depth to the women's tag team division in the process.

Riott Squad

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Riott Squad is a former stable comprising Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, and although they never won any titles as a until, they were on Raw consistently in 2018 and into 2019, and they enjoyed a fair amount of success.

While The Riott Squad has been broken up for quite some time and Logan was released from the company in April, there was seemingly a tease of a possible reunion on the most recent episode of Raw. After Morgan lost a singles match to Natalya, Riott attempted to approach her backstage. Morgan rebuffed her former leader, but it was pretty apparent that Riott was trying to comfort her.

Now that the rivalry between Morgan and Riott is over and neither is involved in any type of significant storyline, it is the perfect time to get them back together and build them up for a run at tag team gold. They have a ton of experience working with Sasha and Bayley, so the chemistry is already present, and it wouldn't be difficult to build an angle for the two teams.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is clearly a vehicle meant to lead to the eventual breakup of Bayley and Banks, and when the time comes for them to drop the titles, Riott and Morgan stand out as a deserving team that could benefit from such a big victory.

Lacey Evans and Mickie James

Lacey Evans seems to have all the tools needed to be a big-time singles star in the women's division, but she may benefit from working closely with a veteran who has been to the top many times over.

With that in mind, putting Evans with a returning Mickie James would be a sensible move for all involved provided James is ready to return after missing more than one year with a torn ACL.

While WWE hasn't said anything publicly about Mickie's status, the six-time women's champion and future Hall of Famer has recently been tweeting about her comeback:

Not only is James a knowledgeable veteran who can teach Evans a thing or two, but they were both born and raised in the South as well, so their personalities and characters project to mix well without having to force it.

Evans has had her issues with Bayley and Banks over the past several months, but she has been unable to get revenge. With some backup in the form of James, The Sassy Southern Belle would have a legitimate chance to score the biggest win of her career.

Lacey could also take some of the pressure off Mickie and allow her to ease her way back in after missing so much time, so it would be a quid pro quo partnership all the way.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Sasha and Bayley appeared on Wednesday's NXT and beat the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart to retain their titles, which means the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship could be seen more often on the black and yellow brand moving forward.

If that is the case, then making real-life friends Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter a full-time tag team would be a good way to build up another threat to the champs.

Catanzaro and Carter appear fairly regularly on NXT, and while they always impress with their speed and agility, they often come out on the losing end. Perhaps that will change if they go from being singles competitors to a tandem.

They have tagged together many times at house shows and undoubtedly have the chemistry needed to thrive as a duo—plus it gives them the best opportunity to get some exposure.

With so much talent in the NXT women's division, from Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley to Candice LeRae and Mia Yim, it will be difficult for Catanzaro and Carter to break out individually anytime soon. WWE could make two stars at once by putting together Catanzaro and Carter, setting them up for future success as singles stars in the process.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).