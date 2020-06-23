Lakers Rumors: J.R. Smith a 'Possibility' for LA After Avery Bradley Opts out

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

J.R. Smith could be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when the NBA season resumes in Orlando.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran free agent "has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster."

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times added that Smith has been working out in L.A. with a few Lakers players:

Bradley announced Tuesday night that he wouldn't be joining the Lakers in Orlando for the season's restart due to health concerns regarding his six-year-old son Liam. According to Wojanrowski, Liam has "a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses, and it's unlikely that he would have been medically cleared to enter the Orlando bubble with his family."

Bradley released the following statement:

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk. As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."

Smith, 34, last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, appearing in 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaging 6.7 points per game. Signing in Los Angeles would be a reunion between James and Smith, who played together in four straight NBA Finals with the Cavs and unintentionally created a timeless meme in the process.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Bradley out of action, the Lakers could also give bigger minutes to players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso. But Smith's familiarity with James and his postseason experience would make him a logical addition.