Lakers Rumors: J.R. Smith a 'Possibility' for LA After Avery Bradley Opts out

Lakers Rumors: J.R. Smith a 'Possibility' for LA After Avery Bradley Opts outJune 24, 2020
J.R. Smith could be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when the NBA season resumes in Orlando.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran free agent "has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers roster."
Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times added that Smith has been working out in L.A. with a few Lakers players:
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources: Free agent guard JR Smith is a possibility for the Lakers to sign in wake of Avery Bradley opting not to play in NBA restart. Smith has been in LA working out with several Lakers in past few weeks. He had worked out for the Lakers before they signed guard Dion Waiters.
Bradley announced Tuesday night that he wouldn't be joining the Lakers in Orlando for the season's restart due to health concerns regarding his six-year-old son Liam. According to Wojanrowski, Liam has "a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses, and it's unlikely that he would have been medically cleared to enter the Orlando bubble with his family."
Bradley released the following statement:
"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk. As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."
Smith, 34, last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, appearing in 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and averaging 6.7 points per game. Signing in Los Angeles would be a reunion between James and Smith, who played together in four straight NBA Finals with the Cavs and unintentionally created a timeless meme in the process.
With Bradley out of action, the Lakers could also give bigger minutes to players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso. But Smith's familiarity with James and his postseason experience would make him a logical addition.
Report: Avery Bradley Opts Out of NBA Restart
Free-agent guard is a 'possibility' to join Lakers after Avery Bradley opted not to play in NBA restart