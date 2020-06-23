Yasiel Puig Rumors: Giants Expected to Have Interest in Signing OF to Contract

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly interested in signing veteran outfielder Yasiel Puig, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the transactions freeze that was put in place while the season was on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be lifted Friday at noon ET. That means free agents like Puig will be free to sign with teams at that point.

