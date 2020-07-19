Michael Jordan's Rare Bulls Jersey from 1998 ECF Sells for $240K at Auction

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Michael Jordan's game-used road jersey from Games 4 and 5 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals sold for $240,000 on Saturday via Goldin Auctions.

Jordan wore the threads in Indianapolis as the Bulls took down the Pacers during the team's final title run, made even more famous in recent weeks following ESPN's 10-part documentary The Last Dance.

Here's how Goldin described the lot:

"Offered here is one of the premier Michael Jordan game used jerseys ever offered. This road Chicago Bulls jersey has been photo matched to Games 3 & 4 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals’ games played at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis by Sports Investors Authentication and the MeiGray Group. The Bulls lost both games, both by two points and both with Jordan the leading scorer – pumping in 30 and 28 points respectively. This iconic red mesh jersey has 'BULLS' and '23' sewn on the front in black and white tackle twill. The Nike size 50 tag with a 'LENGTH+4' flag and adjacent 'NBA AUTHENTICS' and 'CHICAGO BULLS' logo tags are sewn on the front left tail. The back of the jersey has 'JORDAN' and '23' sewn on in black and white tackle twill. The open sleeves and rounded collar have the white/black/red/black/white striping pattern. The NBA logo is embroidered on the upper left chest. One of the last Bulls’ jerseys ever worn by Michael Jordan as he announced his second retirement following the 1998 NBA Finals. This jersey comes with a LOA from the Chicago Bulls and LOAs from Sports Investors Authentication and the MeiGray Group, who have both photo matched this jersey to Games 3 & 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals played on May 23 and May 25, 1998."

The Bulls would beat the Pacers in seven games, with Jordan combining for 57 points in Games 4 and 5 en route to winning his sixth NBA title.

Bidding opened at $75,000 and quickly shot over $200,000. In total, the jersey saw 18 bids before a winner was declared.