Ex-Bulls, Nets SF David Nwaba Reportedly Signs 2-Year Contract with Rockets

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 23, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward David Nwaba passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in New York. The Hornets defeated the Nets 113-108. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Small forward David Nwaba is joining the Houston Rockets on a two-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.  

Nwaba, 27, started the season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 20 games before rupturing his right Achilles in December. The Nets waived him Jan. 3. 

       

