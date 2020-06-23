Ex-Bulls, Nets SF David Nwaba Reportedly Signs 2-Year Contract with Rockets

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Small forward David Nwaba is joining the Houston Rockets on a two-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Nwaba, 27, started the season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 20 games before rupturing his right Achilles in December. The Nets waived him Jan. 3.

