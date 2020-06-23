'Last Chance U' Reveals Season 5 Release Date, Plans to Move to Basketball

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Last Chance U is closing the chapter on football with its fifth season and will launch a spinoff, Last Chance U: Basketball, in 2021.

The show shared a trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres on Netflix on July 28 (warning: video contains profanity):

The series will profile Laney College in Oakland, California, and followed the Eagles over the course of their 2019 season. Laney and head coach John Beam were looking to build upon a 11-2 campaign in 2018 that culminated in a California Community College Athletic Association championship.

Last Chance U spent its first two seasons with East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi, before going to Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, for two seasons.

The focus for Last Chance U: Basketball has yet to be announced.