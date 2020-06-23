'Last Chance U' Reveals Season 5 Release Date, Plans to Move to Basketball

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Football sets on the field during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at New Era Field on December 9, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. New York defeats Buffalo 27-23. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Last Chance U is closing the chapter on football with its fifth season and will launch a spinoff, Last Chance U: Basketball, in 2021.

The show shared a trailer for the upcoming season, which premieres on Netflix on July 28 (warning: video contains profanity):

The series will profile Laney College in Oakland, California, and followed the Eagles over the course of their 2019 season. Laney and head coach John Beam were looking to build upon a 11-2 campaign in 2018 that culminated in a California Community College Athletic Association championship.

Last Chance U spent its first two seasons with East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Mississippi, before going to Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, for two seasons.

The focus for Last Chance U: Basketball has yet to be announced.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    WVU Assistant Placed on Leave

    DC Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave after safety Kerry Martin Jr. voiced concerns over mistreatment

    College Football logo
    College Football

    WVU Assistant Placed on Leave

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Cornell RB Recruit Kicked Off Team After Using Racial Slur

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Cornell RB Recruit Kicked Off Team After Using Racial Slur

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Mississippi State RB: Change the Flag

    SEC’s top returning rusher Kylin Hill tells Mississippi to change flag or ‘I won’t be representing this state anymore’

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mississippi State RB: Change the Flag

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Reggie Bush: Vince Young Turned Down Heisman Trophy After Award Was Stripped

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Reggie Bush: Vince Young Turned Down Heisman Trophy After Award Was Stripped

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report