Davis Bertans Responds to Evan Fournier's Twitter Shade over Sitting out Restart

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 3: Davis Bertans #42 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 3, 2020 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans took exception to a few comments indirectly thrown his way by Orlando Magic swingman Evan Fournier.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps reported Bertans plans to sit out when the NBA resumes the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida. Fournier reacted to the news on Twitter:

Bertans responded Tuesday:

The COVID-19 pandemic looms large as the NBA plans to move its operations to Walt Disney World resort. Florida recently became the seventh state to register 100,000 positive coronavirus cases and last Saturday saw a single-day high (4,049).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that "teams are bracing for significant numbers of positive tests" as they prepare for training camp.

In addition to the wider public health situation, some wonder whether players will be at an increased risk of suffering a major injury since their training regimens have been disrupted so much.

Wojnarowski reported a group of younger players spoke with officials from the National Basketball Players Association "about the possibility of league-financed insurance policies to protect against career-threatening injuries in the bubble restart in Orlando."

The issue is pressing for Bertans as well since he's set to be an unrestricted free agent. He enjoyed a career year, averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent from three-point range. He'll also turn 28 in November.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Bertans isn't a marquee star, so getting injured in Orlando might have ruined the best shot he'll have at collecting a relatively big contract.

Related

    Report: 2 Suns Players Have COVID-19

    Phoenix has temporarily shut down voluntary workouts after two players tested positive for COVID-19

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 2 Suns Players Have COVID-19

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Western Conf. Playoff Team Had 4 Positive COVID-19 Tests

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Western Conf. Playoff Team Had 4 Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Draymond: LeBron ‘Arguably the Greatest Player of All Time’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond: LeBron ‘Arguably the Greatest Player of All Time’

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Update: Boogie Hasn't Ruled Out Return

    Cousins’ agent tells LA Times the big man is still weighing signing with a team despite report he’ll sit out

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Update: Boogie Hasn't Ruled Out Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report