Report: NBA Playoff Team Had 4 Positive COVID-19 Tests in Recent Weeks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

One Western Conference playoff team reportedly had four positive tests for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski did not identify the squad but noted teams are "bracing for significant numbers of positive tests" as players return to their home markets. Players are scheduled to undergo coronavirus testing this week; those who test positive will be subject to quarantine.

                                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

