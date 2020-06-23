Report: NBA Playoff Team Had 4 Positive COVID-19 Tests in Recent Weeks

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

One Western Conference playoff team reportedly had four positive tests for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski did not identify the squad but noted teams are "bracing for significant numbers of positive tests" as players return to their home markets. Players are scheduled to undergo coronavirus testing this week; those who test positive will be subject to quarantine.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.