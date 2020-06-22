Report: Wizards' Davis Bertans to Sit out NBA Restart; Will Be FA After Season

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Davis Bertans reportedly won't join the Washington Wizards in Orlando, Florida, next month when the NBA season resumes.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps, Bertans will sit out the remainder of this season as he prepares for free agency.

Wojnarowski added the Wizards "fully support" Bertans' decision and are treating him "as a top offseason priority in free agency." The 27-year-old is, however, expected to take part in the team's training camp before it travels to Orlando.

