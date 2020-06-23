Florida Transfer Andrew Nembhard Commits to Gonzaga over Duke, More

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2020

Florida guard Andrew Nembhard (2) plays defense against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Former Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard announced Tuesday he is transferring to Gonzaga. He reportedly considered Duke, USC, Memphis, Georgetown and Stanford as well.

Nembhard initially declared for the 2020 NBA draft but changed his mind and entered the transfer portal amid uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-star 2018 recruit must sit out the 2020-21 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"It was a very difficult decision. I couldn't have gone wrong with any of the schools, but Gonzaga just checked all the boxes," Nembhard told Jeff Goodman of Stadium. "I just felt comfortable."

The Canadian averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 assists per game in 2019-20 and started all 67 of his appearances at Florida. He considered Gonzaga before committing to the Gators in 2017, and the Zags have a history of developing pros from Canada, including Brandon Clarke and Kelly Olynyk.

Nembhard said he plans to work on improving as a perimeter shooter and sculpting his body while sitting out the coming season. He is a career 32.7 percent shooter from three-point range.

