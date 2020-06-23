Report: Charlotte Flair to Undergo Surgery, Could Be Out Until WWE Royal Rumble

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Charlotte Flair is reportedly set to undergo surgery and will miss an "extended period of time" as a result, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson added the surgery is an elective procedure. No timetable has been given for Flair's return, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported there is "hope" Charlotte will be back in time for SummerSlam in August, while Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reported Flair could be out until the Royal Rumble.

WWE ran an injury angle involving Charlotte on Monday's episode of Raw, as she got into a tussle with Nia Jax and then lost a Raw Women's Championship match to Asuka. Following the loss, Charlotte was attacked backstage by Jax, who targeted The Queen's shoulder.

WWE.com provided a storyline injury update on Flair on Monday night. WWE reported that Charlotte was being evaluated and added that she may have suffered a fractured collarbone.

The 34-year-old Flair is the most decorated female competitor in WWE history despite the fact that she has only been signed to the company for eight years. She is a 12-time women's champion overall and most recently held the NXT women's title.

After winning the women's Royal Rumble in January, Flair faced Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. That marked the first time an NXT title had ever been defended on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Charlotte and Ripley were thrown for a loop when WrestleMania was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but they still delivered and had what was arguably the best pure wrestling match on the show.

Flair then entered into a three-way feud with Ripley and Io Shirai, which concluded at NXT TakeOver: In Your House when Shirai pinned Ripley in a Triple Threat match to win the NXT Women's Championship.

Charlotte has primarily been appearing on Raw since then and was involved in a mini-feud with Asuka. Flair previously had Asuka's number, but The Empress of Tomorrow took advantage of her injured shoulder on Raw and made her tap out.

If Charlotte does miss an extended period of time, it will be a huge blow to the Raw women's division, especially since Becky Lynch is already out of the picture due to her pregnancy.

Asuka and Jax will likely continue to be the top stars in the women's division during Charlotte's absence, but this will also open the door for the likes of Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair to take on bigger roles, as they have been stuck on the sidelines recently.

With both Charlotte and Lynch gone from WWE for now, the other Four Horsewomen members in Bayley and Sasha Banks are set to take center stage and carry the women's division along with Asuka for the foreseeable future.

