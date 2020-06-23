Paul George: 'Best PF' in NBA Wanted to Team Up on Pacers Before Thunder Trade

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers aren't generally thought to be a marquee destination for free agents and trade candidates, but at least one prominent name was prepared to join Paul George before his Pacers tenure ended in July 2017.

During an appearance on Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles on Tuesday, George recounted a conversation he had with Pacers management in which he relayed to them "the best power forward wants to come play here."

He explained how he grew frustrated when the team declined to pursue a trade for the player in question and targeted somebody he thought to be a worse option.

George made sure to provide little in the way of hints as to whom he was referencing, as calling somebody the "best" is a subjective measure.

Anthony Davis checks the box as "the best power forward." The likelihood of acquiring Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016 or 2017 would've been so slim as to effectively be a non-starter for the Pacers, though.

The Pelicans got back Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and a slew of draft picks last July when Davis was only one year away from free agency. His value would've been orders of magnitude higher during the period George was discussing.

Casting a wider net, the All-NBA teams could be one measure to help narrow the pool. Here are the forwards from the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 All-NBA squads:

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

Paul George

LaMarcus Aldridge

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jimmy Butler

Blake Griffin

Tim Duncan

DeMarcus Cousins

Aldridge was a free agent in 2015 and was coming off a season in which he averaged 23.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Portland Trail Blazers. At the time, he was one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market.

Although he signed with the Spurs for four years and $80 million, the Pacers might have had a second crack to land him, too.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich acknowledged Aldridge requested a trade during the 2017 offseason, so he plausibly could have reached out to George about a move to Indiana.

Popovich resolved the situation, and Aldridge signed a three-year extension.

As upset as George was, one could question in retrospect whether Aldridge was the kind of difference-maker who'd make the Pacers a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Al Horford is a similar player, and he couldn't help the Atlanta Hawks or Boston Celtics advance past the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers during the Cavs' run of four straight Finals appearances.

George's position in isolation was understandable because declining to pursue star free agents shows a lack of ambition to some extent. But failing to land Aldridge—assuming he's the player in question—probably wasn't a grave error that significantly altered the Pacers' trajectory.