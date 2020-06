MLB Franchise Cornerstone Rankings: Who Is Top Player to Build a Team Around?

0 of 30

If you had to pick one player to build a team around, who would it be and why?

Major League Baseball thought experiments don't get much more tried-and-true than this one, so we figured it's about time for a fresh perspective for 2020.

This primarily involved singling out each team's most exciting 20-something star, though we had to select as-yet-unproven prospects for a few rebuilding clubs. From there, other factors we considered were: