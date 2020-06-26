MLB Franchise Cornerstone Rankings: Who Is Top Player to Build a Team Around?

0 of 30

John Bazemore/Associated Press

If you had to pick one player to build a team around, who would it be and why?

Major League Baseball thought experiments don't get much more tried-and-true than this one, so we figured it's about time for a fresh perspective for 2020.

This primarily involved singling out each team's most exciting 20-something star, though we had to select as-yet-unproven prospects for a few rebuilding clubs. From there, other factors we considered were:

Age: Are they just beginning, in the middle or toward the end of their prime?

Are they just beginning, in the middle or toward the end of their prime? Controllability: How many years do they have left under their current contracts or club control?

How many years do they have left under their current contracts or club control? Present Talent: How good are they now?

How good are they now? Future Talent: How much better or worse might they still get?

The more boxes a player checked, the better. Basically, we aimed to narrow everything down to the one player who's already achieved stardom at a young age, and who still has upside and isn't due for free agency for many years to come.

Let's count 'em down, starting with the guys who've yet to even establish themselves in the majors.