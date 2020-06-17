B/R's Updated Top 50 MLB Prospect Rankings, Post-2020 Draft Edition

11 of 11

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

5. LHP MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres (Age: 21)



The most polished high school pitching prospect to come along in years, Gore posted video game numbers last season between High-A and Double-A with a 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 135 strikeouts in 101 innings.

The 6'3" left-hander has four 60-grade pitches, and he can throw them all for strikes consistently. He also has some deception in his delivery with a high leg kick that makes him even harder to hit. There is little reason to believe at this point that he will be anything other than an MLB ace and one of the best pitchers in baseball once he arrives in San Diego.

4. SS Gavin Lux, Los Angeles Dodgers (Age: 22)



The No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Lux got off to a slow start offensively before turning in a breakout season at the plate in 2018. That proved to be just the start.

He hit .347/.421/.607 with 25 doubles, 26 home runs and 10 steals in 113 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year, posting an 11.7 percent walk rate against a 19.5 percent strikeout rate. With that, he forced his way onto the MLB roster in September, and he now looks like the second baseman of the present and future for the Dodgers.

3. OF Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (Age: 21)



The best overall athlete in the 2017 draft, Adell showed a more refined skill set than expected in his pro debut after going No. 10 overall, and he has continued to impress in the years since while rapidly rising the ranks.

A true five-tool talent, he hit .289/.359/.475 with 37 extra-base hits in 76 games in the upper levels of the minors last year after getting a late start to the season while nursing hamstring and ankle injuries. The Angels' decision to decline their option on Kole Calhoun was directly tied to the belief that Adell would be ready to take over as the everyday right fielder early in the 2020 season.

2. OF Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox (Age: 22)



Robert showed he was MLB-ready last year when he hit a ridiculous .328/.376/.624 with 31 doubles, 11 triples, 32 home runs, 92 RBI, 108 runs scored and 36 steals over three minor league levels.

The White Sox signed him to a six-year, $50 million extension in January, all but handing him the starting center field job in the process, and he looked like the AL Rookie of the Year front-runner before the season was delayed.

1. SS Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (Age: 19)



Franco looks like a true generational talent two years into his pro career.

MLB.com gave him a top-of-the-scale 80-grade hit tool after he batted .327/.398/.487 with 43 extra-base hits and more walks (56) than strikeouts (35) in 495 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A.

He turned 19 years old on March 1, and while the delayed season has pushed back his timeline, there's still a good chance he will make his MLB debut before his 21st birthday. The Rays have been the best in the business at developing pitching talent over the years, and now they have a true blue-chip position player headlining their farm system.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.