Report: NBA, NBPA Finalize CBA for Restart; Transaction Window Starts Tuesday

The NBA and NBPA finalized terms for the revised collective bargaining agreement Tuesday ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season in Orlando, Florida.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, all of the items in the league memo sent out Saturday have been agreed upon, and the one-week transaction window will open Tuesday at noon ET.

During the transaction window, teams will be allowed to sign free agents, waive players from their rosters and add players under two-way contracts.

The 2019-20 regular season is scheduled to resume July 30, with each of the remaining 22 teams playing eight regular-season games before the playoffs.

Once the 2019-20 regular season concludes, the playoffs will begin with the top eight teams in each conference qualifying as per usual. There will be a slight alteration, however, provided a team is within four games of eighth place in either conference when the regular season ends.

Under that scenario, the eighth seed and ninth seed would face each other in a play-in series to determine the final playoff team in the conference. The eighth seed would have to beat the ninth seed once to qualify, while the ninth seed would have to beat the eighth seed twice.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the plan is for the playoffs to end no later than Oct. 13. Then, the 2020 draft will be held Oct. 16, and teams can begin speaking with free agents Oct. 19.

Wojnarowski noted the NBA is targeting Nov. 10 for the start of training camp and Dec. 1 for opening night of the 2020-21 season as well, although those dates aren't yet set in stone.

The remainder of the 2019-20 season will be played inside the "NBA bubble" in Orlando with no fans in attendance and only players, coaches and other essential personnel present to start. Eventually, some of the players' family members will be allowed to enter.

The 2019-20 season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Eight teams' seasons are officially over, but the 22 teams that still have a chance to make the playoffs will finish things out.

In an effort to account for potential injuries that could result from such a long layoff and the possibility of players testing positive for COVID-19, the NBA has put some unique roster rules in place.

Teams will be allowed to carry 17 players instead of the usual 15, and if a player tests positive for COVID-19 or decides not to join his team in Orlando for whatever reason, teams will be granted an exemption to replace him.