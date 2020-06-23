WWE Raw Ratings Dip Slightly to 1.92M Viewers for 'Championship Monday' Show

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The Championship Monday edition of WWE Raw on USA Network saw its ratings decline compared to last week.

According to combat sports writer Carlos Toro, Monday's Raw averaged 1.922 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast, down from last week's 1.939 million.

Raw was highlighted by four championship matches: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship, The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championships, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. The IIconics for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 Championship.

Asuka, The Street Profits and the team of Sasha and Bayley all won and retained, but Tozawa did manage to beat Truth for the 24/7 title after Truth was attacked by Bobby Lashley.

There were also two huge matches set for next month's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, one of which was a WWE Championship match pitting Drew McIntyre against former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler.

The show opened with McIntyre cutting a promo before Ziggler interrupted to the surprise of many. Ziggler announced that he and Bobby Roode had been traded to Raw as part of the deal that sent intercontinental champion AJ Styles to SmackDown.

Ziggler suggested that he was responsible for all the success McIntyre has enjoyed and said he was owed a title match. McIntyre didn't seem to agree with The Showoff's assessment, but he granted Ziggler a title match for Extreme Rules nonetheless.

Later in the night after Banks and Bayley retained the WWE women's tag team titles, Banks told Bayley about her desire to win a second title. Sasha seemed to be teasing that she wanted a match for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship, but she instead reversed course and said she wanted Asuka for the Raw women's title at Extreme Rules.

Asuka accepted the challenge, and a brawl broke out with Banks and Bayley beating down The Empress of Tomorrow.

Other key segments included Big Show standing up to Randy Orton and potentially setting up a future match between them, and Lashley attacking United States champion Apollo Crews on MVP's behalf after Crews beat Shelton Benjamin.

Raw ended with Rey Mysterio and Dominik calling out Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah, Murphy and Austin Theory attempted to take them out, but Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo showed up to help Mysterio and Dominik, and they sent Rollins' group running.

