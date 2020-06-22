Dave Crist, Joey Ryan Terminated by Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin Suspended

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Impact Wrestling announced Monday it released Dave Crist and Joey Ryan and suspended Michael Elgin in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement on social media.

In recent days, women have come forward to detail allegations of abuse, sexual assault and misconduct they suffered at the hands of male wrestlers.

Female wrestler Rok-C detailed her experiences with Ryan, including recounting once when she says he made inappropriate comments to her when she was 17:

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, "Ryan has been accused of numerous acts of sexual abuse and harassment" and an ex-girlfriend of his also said he "choked her and was verbally abusive."

Wrestling writer Danielle Matheson (warning: link contains profanity) said Ryan assaulted her in August 2019:

"At first I was scared to put his name on it, but after so many more people coming forward I know that I'm not alone, and my doing so could help someone else who's struggling feel the same. Subconsciously it may be that I didn't want to give him any more power over me by naming him, but honestly I'm tired and just don't really want to talk about him."

Regarding Crist, female performer Ziggy Haim said he had "100% groomed" her when she was younger and sent her unsolicited photos:

Hannah Horror, an ex-girlfriend of Crist, also said in an Instagram post he had "been abusive and controlling from the beginning" and sexually abused her. When she would confront him about cheating, she said Crist "always resorted to violence/threatening."

Elgin's name has surfaced as well, and 411Mania's Jeremy Thomas wrote in December 2017 that some independent wrestling companies had dropped Elgin after he was accused of covering up a sexual assault by a wrestler he had been training. The allegations were the subject of a lawsuit that was later dismissed by a judge.

Canadian wrestler Kaitlin Diemond said Friday that Elgin had once sent her a sexually explicit photo "and emails he tried to send me under a fake name in 2016." She added that Jordynne Grace, who's currently signed with Impact Wrestling and holds the Knockouts Championship, attempted to help get her story more traction but that "the wrestling media didn't care."

The fallout from #SpeakingOut has been swift.

WWE released Jack Gallagher and removed his profile from its site entirely after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

All Elite Wrestling announced Jimmy Havoc was undergoing treatment and counseling after an ex-girlfriend said he had been emotionally abusive during their relationship.

AEW also suspended Sammy Guevara indefinitely after fans drew attention to a 2016 comment he made saying he "wanted to just go f--king rape" Sasha Banks when seeing her at a WWE taping.