Report: Blazers' Trevor Ariza Opts out of NBA Restart to Visit with His Son

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 10: Trevor Ariza #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center on March 10, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers topped the Phoenix Suns, 121-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will reportedly be without forward Trevor Ariza if and when the NBA season restarts in Orlando, Florida.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting Ariza is opting out of playing because of a one-month visitation window he has with his 12-year-old son. According to Wojnarowski, Ariza is in a custody battle, and his son's mother elected to grant the court-ordered one-month visitation period during the time the NBA planned on isolating teams in a bubble-like environment in Florida.

Portland acquired Ariza from the Sacramento Kings via trade in January, and he averaged 11.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals a night in 21 games since the deal. He also connected on 40 percent of his three-pointers, taking advantage of the openings playing alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum creates.

The Trail Blazers could have used that shooting in Orlando, Florida, as they attempt to make up ground on the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. Portland is 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies and tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Kings.

Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games, and there will then be a play-in tournament for the No. 8 seed if the No. 9 seed is within four games.

Ariza also could have been a veteran leader for the team in what figures to be an unusual situation. The 34-year-old has also played for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Pelicans (then called the Hornets), Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Trail Blazers throughout his career.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Ariza is not the only player who will sit out when the league attempts to restart its season that has been suspended since March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps reported Wizards forward Davis Bertans will not play either as he prepares for free agency. Bertans has notably suffered multiple ACL injuries in his career.

Related

    Caron Butler Talks NBA Restart, Kobe Bryant, More in B/R AMA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Caron Butler Talks NBA Restart, Kobe Bryant, More in B/R AMA

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks to Interview Jason Kidd

    New York receives permission to interview Lakers assistant for its head coach job

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks to Interview Jason Kidd

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Blazers' 3 Biggest Questions Going into NBA Restart

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Blazers' 3 Biggest Questions Going into NBA Restart

    Bruno Manrique
    via ClutchPoints

    Raptors Headed to Florida

    Toronto announces select players, staff will be traveling to Fort Myers today to prepare for season resumption

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Headed to Florida

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report