Burnley Condemn 'White Lives Matter' Banner Flown over Manchester City Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

Players and match officials stand in a minutes silence for the victims of the coronavirus disease ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Shaun Botterill,Pool)
Shaun Botterill/Associated Press

Burley issued a statement Monday after a plane with a banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" flew over Etihad Stadium during the club's 5-0 loss to Manchester City

"Burnley Football Club strongly condemns the actions of those responsible for the aircraft and offensive banner that flew over The Etihad Stadium on Monday evening," the club said. "We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor. This, in no way, represents what Burnley Football Club stands for and we will work fully with the authorities to identify those responsible and issue lifetime bans."

Burnley captain Ben Mee addressed the situation in his post-match interview as well:

According to Reuters, the plane flew over the stadium shortly after the start of the match, and the origin of the banner is unknown.

The aerial banner tactic is often utilized by supporters to convey their frustration with a club's manager or ownership.

The Premier League has used its restart to help draw attention toward the ongoing protest movement seeking meaningful reforms addressing systemic racism, racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstrations began as a response to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in the United States.

Ahead of the league's first match back last week, players from Aston Villa and Sheffield United both took a knee after the opening whistle as a show of solidarity.

The Premier League also granted the players' request to wear "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their shirts in place of their surnames for the first 12 matches after the restart.

