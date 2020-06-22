Orlando Pride Withdraw from NWSL Challenge Cup After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

The Orlando Pride announced on Monday that they will not participate in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup after multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement noted all those who tested positive were asymptomatic, but the decision was made with the health of the team and overall league in mind.

"This was obviously a difficult and disappointing outcome for our players, our staff and fans, however this is a decision that was made in order to protect the health of all involved in the Challenge Cup," Orlando Pride EVP Amanda Duffy said. "While we were all excited to see the 2020 Pride on the field this weekend, our priority is now making sure our players and staff safely recover and providing any support wherever and however possible."

The announcement made clear all those who tested positive would be isolated for at least 14 days, while anyone who was in close contact with them would be monitored and undergo additional testing.

According to Julia Poe of the Orlando Sentinel, it was six players and four staff members who tested positive, although one team source said some of the results were inconclusive. Poe noted the Pride were scheduled to start the NWSL Challenge Cup against the Chicago Red Stars in Utah on Saturday.

As a result, the tournament will now feature eight teams instead of nine, leaving the Red Stars, Washington Spirit, Houston Dash, Utah Royals FC, North Carolina Courage, Sky Blue FC, Portland Thorns FC and OL Reign.

On June 1, the NWSL announced the schedule for the preliminary rounds of the tournament, which starts Saturday.

The Challenge Cup was scheduled to be 25 games with the top eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for July 22 and July 26, respectively.