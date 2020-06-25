4 NFL Teams with Major Work Left to Do Before the 2020 Season Starts

4 NFL Teams with Major Work Left to Do Before the 2020 Season StartsJune 25, 2020
Even though the NFL is typically thought of as a 24/7, 365 league, during June and July, the news cycle quiets down, and team activity slows.
But this offseason in particular, there are a handful of teams that still have a ton of work to do after free agency and the draft. Some are rebuilding squads, while others are contenders who need to iron out long-term roster situations.
These are the four teams with the most work to do before the 2020 season starts.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the past few months continuing to tear down their brief AFC title-contending roster in the hopes of building it back up around second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
But the Jaguars still have to figure out the situation with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
Ngakoue, the owner of 37.5 sacks over the last four seasons, has made it clear he wants nothing to do with the Jaguars in the long term and has still not signed his franchise tag. Jacksonville could always trade him to acquire more cap space.
The Jaguars also have to think about long-term deals for wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who is entering a contract year, and evaluate Leonard Fournette. The team did not pick up the running back's fifth-year option for 2021.
It couldn't hurt for the Jags to add talent on the open market as well, especially up front with a guard like Larry Warford. A weapon like tight end Jordan Reed could help Minshew.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals had one of the more notable offseasons, drafting Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall and uncharacteristically being one of free agency's biggest spenders.
But that's not enough for a two-win team looking to rebound.
The Bengals still have to figure out whether they want to sign franchise player A.J. Green to a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline. Players like running back Joe Mixon and cornerback William Jackson III could also be up for big-money extensions.
Considering the Bengals fielded one of the worst offensive lines last season and have to protect a No. 1 pick, they should also do more than merely bank on the return of a healthy Jonah Williams, who missed his entire rookie year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Guys like Larry Warford and Jason Peters are still available, if the Bengals continuing their active streak this offseason, it could mean good things for Burrow.
If the team wanted to be bold, it could continue its roster remake via the trade market. It specifically needs help along the O-line and at all three levels of its 29th-ranked defense.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots' run of success can't end with the departure of Tom Brady, can it?
It's hard to picture the team standing pat at quarterback with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Stidham is an unproven fourth-round pick from 2019, and Hoyer is a veteran journeyman, which is quite the drop-off.
That makes the current QB market intriguing. While the Patriots haven't shown interest in Cam Newton to this point, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the 2015 MVP is still a free agent and could come right in and win games.
Jacoby Brissett, who will be sitting on the bench behind new Indianapolis Colts starter Philip Rivers, could be an interesting trade candidate and is familiar with coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense after spending his 2016 rookie campaign in Foxborough.
Of course, moves require money, and the Patriots have the least amount available in the league at $1.9 million. In addition to needing an upgrade under center, franchise guard Joe Thuney needs a long-term deal. The team could shop roster-bubble candidates like Mohamed Sanu ($6.5 million) to make cap room.
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott signed his franchise tender Monday, but that is just the beginning for the Dallas Cowboys.
The team has been in ongoing negotiations with the 26-year-old quarterback, and Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported Prescott wants a four-year deal, not the five-year contract offered by Dallas.
Prescott is obviously the priority, but the possibility of a megadeal hangs over the Cowboys because of trade speculation regarding New York Jets safety Jamal Adams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Adams listed Dallas as one of seven teams he'd want to be traded to after being unhappy in part with contract negotiations.
The Jets have "no intention" of trading Adams, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
But if the organization begins to feel its relationship with the All-Pro safety is beyond long-term repair, it could be motivated to soften its stance.
But Dallas only has $10.5 million in cap space for 2020, so it would need to make more moves. Never mind free agency still boasts key defenders like Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen. The team also has to take into account the fact that Sean Lee's contract expires following this season.
For the Cowboys, this summer stretch could have a massive impact on their 2020 campaign.