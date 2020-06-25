4 NFL Teams with Major Work Left to Do Before the 2020 Season Starts

1 of 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the past few months continuing to tear down their brief AFC title-contending roster in the hopes of building it back up around second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

But the Jaguars still have to figure out the situation with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue, the owner of 37.5 sacks over the last four seasons, has made it clear he wants nothing to do with the Jaguars in the long term and has still not signed his franchise tag. Jacksonville could always trade him to acquire more cap space.

The Jaguars also have to think about long-term deals for wide receiver Dede Westbrook, who is entering a contract year, and evaluate Leonard Fournette. The team did not pick up the running back's fifth-year option for 2021.

It couldn't hurt for the Jags to add talent on the open market as well, especially up front with a guard like Larry Warford. A weapon like tight end Jordan Reed could help Minshew.