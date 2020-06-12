Jamal Adams Says Jets Are 'A Lot of Talk No Action' Amid Contract Negotations

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Jamal Adams is apparently unhappy with how the New York Jets are handling contract negotiations with their star safety.

In a comment on Instagram, Adams called the Jets "a lot of talk no action" and said they haven't sent him a proposal they were talking about in January:

Adams' comment about the Jets comes in the wake of ESPN's Rich Cimini reporting last month that the two sides were at an "impasse" in their contract talks.

Cimini noted the Jets "prefer to wait on a long-term extension and Adams wants a deal before the season."

New York has Adams under contract for two more seasons after picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April. He will earn $825,000 in base salary in 2020 and $9.86 million in 2021, per Spotrac.

Adams, 24, was named to the All-Pro first team in 2019 for the first time in his career. He's also earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of the past two seasons. The former LSU star has recorded 273 combined tackles, 25 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and two interceptions in 46 NFL games.