Lakers Rumors: Knicks Granted Jason Kidd Interview for Head Coach Opening

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd before an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly allowed assistant coach Jason Kidd permission to interview with the New York Knicks for their vacant head-coaching job, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.  

Kidd is in his first season as an assistant under Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

