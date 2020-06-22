Lakers Rumors: Knicks Granted Jason Kidd Interview for Head Coach Opening

Lakers Rumors: Knicks Granted Jason Kidd Interview for Head Coach OpeningJune 22, 2020
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly allowed assistant coach Jason Kidd permission to interview with the New York Knicks for their vacant head-coaching job, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Kidd is in his first season as an assistant under Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.
